52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense

From left to right, Airman 1st Class Arvel Parker, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, Senior Airman Dallas Drake, 52nd SFS patrolman, Senior Airman Ty Napier, 52nd SFS military working dog handler, and Capa, MWD, defend the main gate at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022. The Airmen protecting the gate are a necessary deterrent to prevent threats to critical infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out cameras.)

