Airman 1st Class Arvel Parker, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, checks IDs at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022. Security Forces Airmen are the first line of defense in Spangdahlem AB’s Integrated Base Defense network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:23 Photo ID: 7395900 VIRIN: 220829-F-YT894-1233 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.4 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.