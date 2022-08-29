Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense

    52nd SFS stands as the first line of defense

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Arvel Parker, 52nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, checks IDs at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2022. Security Forces Airmen are the first line of defense in Spangdahlem AB’s Integrated Base Defense network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:23
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    MWD
    deterrence
    52 FW
    Security Forces
    Integrated Base Defense

