    Closing Ceremony For HEART 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    Closing Ceremony For HEART 22

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    William W. Popp, the U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), closing ceremony on August 30, 2022 at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and spinal surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) during HEART 22. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 21:45
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing Ceremony For HEART 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOCOM
    SOUTHCOM
    HEART 22

