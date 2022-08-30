Closing Ceremony For HEART 22

To close out the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), U.S. Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, deployed in support of HEART 22, alongside Guatemalan leaders and the U.S. Ambassador for Guatemala, pose for a group photo on August 30, 2022 inside Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

