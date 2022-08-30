U.S. Army Col. Phillip B. Brown, (left), commander of Joint Task Force Bravo, U.S. Southern Command, speaks during the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), closing ceremony at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, on August 30, 2022. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 21:45 Photo ID: 7395252 VIRIN: 220830-A-ED017-004 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 5.39 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Closing Ceremony For HEART 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.