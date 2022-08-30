Closing Ceremony For HEART 22

The command team of Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command, and key U.S. and Guatemalan leaders, to include the U.S. Guatemalan Ambassador, pose for a photo outside of Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, on August 30, 2022, prior to the closing ceremony of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22.) During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

