U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Castellanos, 17th Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator lead gunner, inspects the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship for training at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2022. The J variant is also equipped with advanced avionics, and the ability to carry long range munitions on its wings. The training exercise demonstrates that the AC-130J is suited to support the unique mission requirements in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7395111
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-CB916-1166
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|14.27 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cassidy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT