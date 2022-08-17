Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 4]

    AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship is on display at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2022. Unlike previous variants, the AC-130J can travel vast distances and reach the Indo-Pacific. The J variant is also equipped with advanced avionics, and the ability to carry long range munitions on its wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas) (This photo has been edited for security purposes)

    This work, AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cassidy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

