AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific

The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship is on display at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2022. Unlike previous variants, the AC-130J can travel vast distances and reach the Indo-Pacific. The J variant is also equipped with advanced avionics, and the ability to carry long range munitions on its wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas) (This photo has been edited for security purposes)

