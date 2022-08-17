U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Whitehead, 17th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J pilot, and 1st Lt. Gordon Kowalkowski, 17th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J co-pilot, prepare to take off for the training at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2022. The training demonstrates that the AC-130J is suited to support the unique mission requirements in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7395109
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-CB916-1354
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.85 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cassidy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT