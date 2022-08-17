AC-130J in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col William Fullington, 17th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J weapons systems officer and 1st Lt. Matthew Denmark, 17th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J combat systems officer review system operations for the training at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2022. The training demonstrates that the AC-130J is suited to support the unique mission requirements in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas) (This photo has been edited for security purposes)
