U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare for an air drop at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Training opportunities provide Airmen, the Joint Force and coalition partners the skills needed for high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7395106
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-CL785-2028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|PLAYAS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
