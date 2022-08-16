U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare for an air drop at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Training opportunities provide Airmen, the Joint Force and coalition partners the skills needed for high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7395106 VIRIN: 220816-F-CL785-2028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.79 MB Location: PLAYAS, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.