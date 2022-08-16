A monsoon sweeps over Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Playas Training Center is a prominent training location used for Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7395107
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-CL785-2030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|PLAYAS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
