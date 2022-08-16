Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5]

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops

    PLAYAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A monsoon sweeps over Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Playas Training Center is a prominent training location used for Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:10
    Photo ID: 7395107
    VIRIN: 220816-F-CL785-2030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: PLAYAS, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    CSAR
    Red Flag
    RFR
    563rd RQG
    Red Flag-Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT