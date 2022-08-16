Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 2 of 5]

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops

    PLAYAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Varga, 48th Rescue Squadron supply non-commissioned officer in-charge, communicates with an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th RQS before an air drop during Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen along with joint and coalition partners to execute rescue scenarios in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:10
    Photo ID: 7395104
    VIRIN: 220816-F-CL785-2022
    Resolution: 4276x2845
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PLAYAS, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops
    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    CSAR
    Red Flag
    RFR
    563rd RQG
    Red Flag-Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT