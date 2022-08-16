Tech. Sgt. Matthew Varga, 48th Rescue Squadron supply non-commissioned officer in-charge, communicates with an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 79th RQS before an air drop during Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Red Flag-Rescue is the world’s premier combat search and rescue exercise that prepares Airmen along with joint and coalition partners to execute rescue scenarios in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7395104 VIRIN: 220816-F-CL785-2022 Resolution: 4276x2845 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PLAYAS, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.