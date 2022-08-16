Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops

    PLAYAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare for an air drop at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, Aug. 16, 2022. Training opportunities provide Airmen, the Joint Force and coalition partners the skills needed for high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 Night Ops [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    CSAR
    Red Flag
    RFR
    563rd RQG
    Red Flag-Rescue

