Ensign Rasa Kirvelevicius dons a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy, August 19, 2022. Crewmembers routinely conduct de-smoking training while underway. - U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:53
|Photo ID:
|7395054
|VIRIN:
|220819-G-G0217-1018
|Resolution:
|4608x2592
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers conduct de-smoking training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
