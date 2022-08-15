Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy train in firefighting techniques, August 15, 2022. The damage control division aboard the Healy are responsible for watertight integrity, emergency equipment associated with firefighting and flooding, plumbing repairs, welding, fabrication and repairs, chemical, biological and nuclear-warfare detection and decontamination, and training crewmembers on emergency response procedures.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7395052
|VIRIN:
|220815-G-G0217-2034
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts damage control training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT