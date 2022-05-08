Lt. Thompson, a member of the medical staff, participates in damage control training August 5, 2022. Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy train so they can respond to a variety of scenarios. - U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7395050
|VIRIN:
|220805-G-G0217-2125
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmember stowing firehose [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
