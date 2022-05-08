Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmember stowing firehose

Lt. Thompson, a member of the medical staff, participates in damage control training August 5, 2022. Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy train so they can respond to a variety of scenarios. - U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone.

