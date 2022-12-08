Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy train in the damage control shop August 12, 2022. Safety is always key and this includes wearing proper personal protective equipment, like flash gear and safety glasses. - U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7395051
|VIRIN:
|220812-G-G0217-1040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crew members conduct damage control training underway [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
