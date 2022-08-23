Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández and Staff

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics
section of the general staff of the Navy, and his staff meet with U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) fleet
supply officers in the USFFC headquarters building. The group is participating in a logistics subject
matter expert exchange at USFFC. The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an opportunity
to share logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore
Green)
