    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández and Staff [Image 2 of 4]

    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández and Staff

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics
    section of the general staff of the Navy, and his staff meet with U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) fleet
    supply officers in the USFFC headquarters building. The group is participating in a logistics subject
    matter expert exchange at USFFC.  The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an opportunity
    to share logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore
    Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7394867
    VIRIN: 220824-N-DP001-0074
    Resolution: 1800x1198
    Size: 0 B
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández and Staff [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, and Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), fleet supply officer, hold a gift exchange in the USFFC headquarters building.
    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández and Staff
    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Mr. Robert Lain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, head of logistics operations, to sign a memorandum of understanding.
    Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), fleet supply officer, in the USFFC headquarters building.

    USFFC

