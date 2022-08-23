Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Mr. Robert Lain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, head of logistics operations, to sign a memorandum of understanding.

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics
section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Mr. Robert Lain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces
Command, head of logistics operations, in the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) headquarter building,
to sign a memorandum of understanding. The group is participating in a logistics subject matter expert
exchange at USFFC. The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an opportunity to share
logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation
and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)
