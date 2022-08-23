NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics

section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

(USFFC), fleet supply officer, in the USFFC headquarters building. The group is participating in a logistics

subject matter expert exchange at USFFC. The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an

opportunity to share logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future

opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st

Class Theodore Green)

