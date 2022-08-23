NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics
section of the general staff of the Navy, meets with Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command
(USFFC), fleet supply officer, in the USFFC headquarters building. The group is participating in a logistics
subject matter expert exchange at USFFC. The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an
opportunity to share logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future
opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st
Class Theodore Green)
