NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, and Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), fleet supply officer, hold a gift exchange in the USFFC headquarters building. The group is

participating in a logistics subject matter expert exchange at USFFC. The logistics subject matter expert exchange provided an opportunity to share logistics knowledge and experience between both navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7394854 VIRIN: 220824-N-DP001-0024 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics section of the general staff of the Navy, and Rear Adm. Matthew Ott, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), fleet supply officer, hold a gift exchange in the USFFC headquarters building. [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.