Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Dodge hosts Pathfinder course [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Dodge hosts Pathfinder course

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Pathfinder students listen to instruction during a sling load operation demonstration at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 2022. Cadre assigned to the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia, are teaching approximately 50 National Guard and Active Component Soldiers to become proficient in navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:45
    Photo ID: 7394652
    VIRIN: 220826-Z-KS612-008
    Resolution: 5229x3486
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Dodge hosts Pathfinder course [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa cavalry scout takes on Pathfinder course
    Pathfinder students assist in sling load demonstration
    Camp Dodge hosts Pathfinder course
    Iowa infantry Soldier takes on Pathfinder course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pathfinder-class

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Pathfinder
    National Guard
    Sling Load Operations
    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center
    2/34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT