Pathfinder students assist in sling load demonstration

Pathfinder students assist an instructor with a sling load operation demonstration at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 2022. Cadre assigned to the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia, are teaching approximately 50 National Guard and Active Component Soldiers to become proficient in navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

