Iowa infantry Soldier takes on Pathfinder course

Staff Sgt. Jason King, a Woodbine, Iowa, native and platoon sergeant with Company D, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, assists an instructor with a sling load operation demonstration during a Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 2022. Cadre assigned to the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia, are covering aero-medical evacuations, close combat assaults, ground-to-air communication procedures and more during the course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Hometown: WOODBINE, IA, US