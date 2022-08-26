Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa cavalry scout takes on Pathfinder course [Image 1 of 4]

    Iowa cavalry scout takes on Pathfinder course

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Spc. Spencer Gull, a Garnavillo, Iowa, native and cavalry scout with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, assists an instructor with a sling load operation demonstration during a Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 2022. Cadre assigned to the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia, are covering aero-medical evacuations, close combat assaults, ground-to-air communication procedures and more during the course. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

