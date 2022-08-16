HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES 08.16.2022 Courtesy Photo Marine Forces Reserve

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773 lifts off the flight line at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022. HMLA-773 launched three UH-1Y Venom and two AH-1Z Viper helicopters from McGuire Air Force Base and embarked them aboard the San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in support of an upcoming multinational exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)