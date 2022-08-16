Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde [Image 5 of 5]

    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773 lifts off the flight line at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022. HMLA-773 launched three UH-1Y Venom and two AH-1Z Viper helicopters from McGuire Air Force Base and embarked them aboard the San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in support of an upcoming multinational exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1Y Venom helicopter
    U.S. Marine Corps Reserves
    AH-1Z Viper helicopter
    Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773
    San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

