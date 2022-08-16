Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde [Image 4 of 5]

    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Two U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers and one UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773 conduct flight operations at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022. HMLA-773 launched three UH-1Y Venom and two AH-1Z Viper helicopters from McGuire Air Force Base and embarked them aboard the San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in support of an upcoming multinational exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7394359
    VIRIN: 220324-M-FS141-1184
    Resolution: 2235x3036
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde
    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde
    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde
    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde
    HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom helicopter
    U.S. Marine Corps Reserves
    AH-1Z Viper helicopter
    Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773
    San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT