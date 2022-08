HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773 observe a UH-1Y Venom helicopter also assigned to HMLA 773 lift off the flight line at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022. HMLA 773 launched three UH-1Y Venom and two AH-1Z Viper helicopters from McGuire Air Force Base and embarked them aboard the San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in support of an upcoming multinational exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

