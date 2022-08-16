HMLA-773 board USS Mesa Verde

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773 conduct flight operations at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Aug. 16, 2022. HMLA-773 launched three UH-1Y Venom and two AH-1Z Viper helicopters from McGuire Air Force Base and embarked them aboard the San Antonio class dock landing ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in support of an upcoming multinational exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

