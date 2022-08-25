6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Michalak, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts hot pit refueling for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during an Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise at McGee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Aug. 25, 2022. The ACE concept underpins the Air Force’s ability to mitigate the risks of adversarial technological advances through maneuverability and speed to prevail in conflict. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a notional theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

