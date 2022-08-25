U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Blank, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, observes an aircraft landing during an Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Aug. 25, 2022. The ACE concept underpins the Air Force’s ability to mitigate the risks of adversarial technological advances through maneuverability and speed to prevail in conflict. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a notional theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7394296 VIRIN: 220825-F-TE518-1046 Resolution: 7447x4967 Size: 15.61 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.