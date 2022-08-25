6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Keegan Reilly, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, sits in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during hot pit refueling at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Aug. 25, 2022. Hot pit refueling, the fueling of aircraft with at least one engine running, enabled KC-135 aircraft to operate longer during an Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a national theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

