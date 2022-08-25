Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise [Image 8 of 16]

    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base conduct hot pit refueling for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during an Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Aug. 25, 2022. The ACE concept underpins the Air Force’s ability to mitigate the risks of adversarial technological advances through maneuverability and speed to prevail in conflict. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a notional theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7394292
    VIRIN: 220825-F-TE518-1038
    Resolution: 7615x5079
    Size: 21.26 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise
    6th ARW accelerates change with ACE capstone exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Airman Magazine
    AMC
    Agile Combat Employment
    Accelerate Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT