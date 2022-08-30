405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is uploaded onto a transport truck using the new Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. To help expedite the movement of more than 5,000 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade teamed up with movement control and transportation experts from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, and are using the new RAIL system. (Courtesy photo)

