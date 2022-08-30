Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is uploaded onto a transport truck using the new Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. To help expedite the movement of more than 5,000 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade teamed up with movement control and transportation experts from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, and are using the new RAIL system. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:26
    Photo ID: 7393773
    VIRIN: 220830-A-SM279-349
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

