405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Contractors assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade upload another Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment piece onto a transport truck using the new Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. The Rail system is helping to expedite the movement of more than 5,000 APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces. (Courtesy photo)

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

