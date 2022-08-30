405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe

Contractors assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade upload another Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment piece onto a transport truck using the new Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. The Rail system is helping to expedite the movement of more than 5,000 APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces. (Courtesy photo)

