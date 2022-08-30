405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe

Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, unload a pallet carrying the Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. This is the first operational implementation of the RAIL system in Europe. It’s being used to support the 405th Army Field Support Brigade with its mission to return over 5,000 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces to its APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

