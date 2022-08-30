Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe [Image 1 of 3]

    405th AFSB, 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company using new ramp system – a first in Europe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Soldiers from the 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, unload a pallet carrying the Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading, or RAIL, modular ramp system. This is the first operational implementation of the RAIL system in Europe. It’s being used to support the 405th Army Field Support Brigade with its mission to return over 5,000 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces to its APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

