Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks with Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, during his visit to the 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. During the visit, Jacobson received an update on current projects, future exercises and readiness with an emphasis on forces assigned in Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:23
    Photo ID: 7393749
    VIRIN: 220822-F-DY012-5113
    Resolution: 8011x5341
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    PacificAirForces
    YokotaAirBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT