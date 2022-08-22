Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, talks with first sergeants at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson met with leaders to discuss the unique challenges Airmen face, and their roles as ambassadors while living in a foreign country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Arita Machiko)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 02:23
|Photo ID:
|7393750
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-DY012-5153
|Resolution:
|6789x4526
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
