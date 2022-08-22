Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, greets Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, during his visit to 374th Airlift Wing headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson met with Airmen and discussed the strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Arita Machiko)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7393748 VIRIN: 220822-F-DY012-5071 Resolution: 4452x3180 Size: 6.59 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.