    U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Hersey, Station Cleveland Harbor, poses for a photo with his family after a ceremony in the boathouse at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Aug. 29. Hersey was joined by his shipmates, family and friends during the ceremony recognizing his heroic actions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USCG
    Award
    Station Cleveland Harbor
    Coast Guard Medal

