U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, presents Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Hersey, Station Cleveland Harbor with the Coast Guard Medal during a ceremony in the boathouse at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Aug. 29. The Coast Guard Medal is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who, while serving in any capacity with the Coast Guard, distinguishes himself or herself by heroism not involving actual conflict with an enemy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7393462
|VIRIN:
|220829-G-KY623-1085
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.59 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT