U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Hersey, left, and Fireman Thomas Borden, Station Cleveland Harbor, hug the man they rescued more than one year ago, during a ceremony in the boathouse at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Aug. 29. Hersey and Borden were awarded the Coast Guard Medal for saving the man from a burning car more than one year ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

