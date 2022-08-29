U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Hersey, left, and Fireman Thomas Borden, Station Cleveland Harbor, hug the man they rescued more than one year ago, during a ceremony in the boathouse at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Aug. 29. Hersey and Borden were awarded the Coast Guard Medal for saving the man from a burning car more than one year ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7393464
|VIRIN:
|220829-G-KY623-1143
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.82 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
