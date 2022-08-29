U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Cleveland Harbor stand at parade rest during a Coast Guard Medal ceremony in the boathouse at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio Aug. 29. The recipients of the Coast Guard Medal are also assigned to Station Cleveland Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7393461
|VIRIN:
|220829-G-KY623-1006
|Resolution:
|6982x4660
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Medal ceremony at Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
