USS Nitze pulls into Djibouti

220828-N-EH998-1140 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 28, 2022) Sailors heave mooring lines aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in preparation for a sustainment and logistics port visit in Djibouti, Aug. 28. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 Location: GULF OF ADEN