USS Nitze pulls into Djibouti

220828-N-EH998-1014 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 28, 2022) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Stephen Baker stands lookout watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) prior to pulling into the port of Djibouti, Aug. 28. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

