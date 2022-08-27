Nitze provides assistance in the Arabian Sea

220827-N-EH998-1230 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) provide fuel to a civilian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 27. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

