    Nitze provides assistance in the Arabian Sea

    Nitze provides assistance in the Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220827-N-EH998-1142 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) provide fuel to a civilian vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 27. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nitze provides assistance in the Arabian Sea [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ArabianSea #US5thFleet #Nitze

