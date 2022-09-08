JGSDF visits Yokota during cooperative work program

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force along with U.S. Army Soldiers from Camp Zama, Japan, and 374th Operations Group pilots gather for a group photo after completing a tour of a C-130J Super Hercules, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2022. This group visited Yokota, as part of a six-week cooperative work program. This program is an opportunity for JGSDF and U.S. Army service members to improve bilateral relations, enhance language comprehension skills, learn about each others cultures and familiarize themselves with bilateral military doctrine and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

