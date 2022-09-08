JGSDF visits Yokota during cooperative work program

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tate Tatom, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, left, briefs Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members on capabilities of the C-130J at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2022. Members of the JGSDF along with U.S. Army Soldiers from Camp Zama, Japan, visited Yokota, as part of a six-week cooperative work program. This program is an opportunity for JGSDF and U.S. Army service members to improve bilateral relations, enhance language comprehension skills, learn about each others cultures and familiarize themselves with bilateral military doctrine and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

